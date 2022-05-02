DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of DocuSign worth $27,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 257.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.43 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

