DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNBBY. Morgan Stanley raised DNB Bank ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Danske upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DNB Markets cut their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.9024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

