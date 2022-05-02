Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.44. 246,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,614. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $38.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 56,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.