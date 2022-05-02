Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 246,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,614. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,715 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

