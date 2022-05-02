Digitalcoin (DGC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $194,416.73 and approximately $13.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,537.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.84 or 0.07379312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00260974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.00737444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00070924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.58 or 0.00525671 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00318392 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,806,213 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.