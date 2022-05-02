Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $20,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 94,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 71,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $146.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

