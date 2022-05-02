Digital Fitness Market Capitalization Achieves $5.54 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 20% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $5.54 million and $249,899.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00039856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.16 or 0.07327016 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 25,673,367 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fitness should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

