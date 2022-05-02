Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,732,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,837. Digi International has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20.

Digi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.