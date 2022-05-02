DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

DMAC stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

