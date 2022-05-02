Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $198.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.70 and a 200 day moving average of $203.88. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($54.17) to GBX 4,500 ($57.35) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($39.51) to GBX 3,200 ($40.79) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

