Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Coty has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

