Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $167.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WM. lowered shares of Waste Management to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $136.79 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.28.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

