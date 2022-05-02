Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 829 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHN. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.40. 250,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,103,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.