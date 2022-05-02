Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 262 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,559. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

