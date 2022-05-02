Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,282 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.00. 778,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,918,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

