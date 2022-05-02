Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 2,442 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 3.9% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.19. 288,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

