Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 3.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned approximately 0.09% of Sysco worth $35,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Sysco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Sysco stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.27. 82,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.