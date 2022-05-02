Delta Asset Management LLC TN Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $91,786,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,254,000 after buying an additional 407,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.09. The company had a trading volume of 88,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,712. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

