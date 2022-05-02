Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 540,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $45.69. 1,448,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,259,803. The firm has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

