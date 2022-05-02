Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives €110.39 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €107.75 ($115.86).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHER. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER traded up €2.18 ($2.34) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €33.84 ($36.39). 2,924,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($152.63).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.