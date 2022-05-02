Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEX. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 192,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,159 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

NYSE:DEX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. 3,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,060. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

