DECOIN (DTEP) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $40,768.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,940,399 coins and its circulating supply is 56,737,473 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

