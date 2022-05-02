Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 5.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 2,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.