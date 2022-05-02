Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $120.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,725.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.57. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $550,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,242 shares of company stock worth $45,612,042 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.