Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

Shares of Data I/O stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $28.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.74. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

