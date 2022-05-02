Dash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $141.41 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $89.45 or 0.00231454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $957.63 million and $141.41 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000647 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.00523484 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001060 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,706,223 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.