Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.80. 25,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,482,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 63.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after purchasing an additional 954,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 713,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,881,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 593,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.