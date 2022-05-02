DAOventures Price Hits $0.0279 on Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $256,709.95 and approximately $327.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004517 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.