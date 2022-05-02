DAOstack (GEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $867,923.72

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $867,923.72 and approximately $719.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,671.33 or 0.99873429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047028 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001511 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.