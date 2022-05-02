Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the March 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNKEY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.94. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.0996 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.