Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in April

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 305,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DAIUF remained flat at $$61.71 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 728. Daifuku has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67.
