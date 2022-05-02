CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Down 30.5% in April

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 772,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of CVI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CVR Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,743,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

