CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

CVHL opened at $0.01 on Monday. CV has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

CV Company Profile

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

