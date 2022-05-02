Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.59. Approximately 2,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.
CUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 829.26 and a beta of 1.73.
In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 33.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth approximately $805,000.
About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cutera (CUTR)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.