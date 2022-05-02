Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.59. Approximately 2,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 829.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 33.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth approximately $805,000.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

