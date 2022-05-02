Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $188.42 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

