Cubiex Power Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Cubiex Power coin can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cubiex Power has a market capitalization of $5,255.11 and $85.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00039778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.27 or 0.07347907 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042336 BTC.

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

