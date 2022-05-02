CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Update

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.02. 3,158,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.