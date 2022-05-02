Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on May 19th

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Crystal Valley Financial stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. Crystal Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers consumer, personal, and home equity loans and lines; mortgage products; and business loans, term loans, lines of credit, agricultural loans, commercial real estate, letters of credit, and small business administration loans.

