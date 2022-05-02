Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on May 19th

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Crystal Valley Financial stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. Crystal Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $68.25.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
