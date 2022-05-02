Crypton (CRP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.21 Million

Crypton (CRP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypton has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $249,737.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00040110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.52 or 0.07344013 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,282,379 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.