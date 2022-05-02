CryptoFranc (XCHF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $10,482.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

