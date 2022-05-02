Crust (CRU) Market Cap Tops $74.00 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005289 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00300969 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00237183 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

