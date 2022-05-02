Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.48

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 6963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.32.
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)
Further Reading
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.