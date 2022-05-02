CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after acquiring an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $198.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

