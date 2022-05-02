CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Gap Down to $20.81

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $20.10. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 703 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAPL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $745.43 million, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.99.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.98 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 362.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

