Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Down 4.2%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 8,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 463,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $649.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

