Critical Contrast: Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bay National and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fulton Financial has a consensus price target of $18.56, suggesting a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A Fulton Financial 28.22% 10.57% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bay National and Fulton Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulton Financial $997.16 million 2.44 $275.50 million $1.58 9.60

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it provides letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through traditional financial center banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. The company operated branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

