Credits Market Capitalization Hits $3.80 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Credits has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $42,180.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

