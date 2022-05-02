Credits 24-Hour Volume Hits $43,254.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded 34% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $43,254.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

