Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 714,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $52,606,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crane by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Crane by 2,532.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

NYSE:CR traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 334,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,878. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. Crane has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

