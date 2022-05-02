CPChain (CPC) Price Up 0.9% This Week

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $250,254.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

